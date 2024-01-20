Vladimir Putin observes the Orthodox feast of Epiphany by immersing himself in frigid waters

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the Orthodox feast of Epiphany by participating in the traditional ritual of immersing himself in frigid waters, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The ritual, observed on January 19, is part of the Orthodox tradition to commemorate the Baptism of the Lord.

Authorities in Russia have designated specific bathing sites for believers across the country, even in regions with extremely low temperatures, such as Siberia, where temperatures dropped below -22°F. However, the exact location of Putin’s participation in the Epiphany dip on Friday remains unclear.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Putin’s participation, stating, “Yes, he did it to mark Epiphany according to tradition.” Unfortunately, no video footage of the president’s immersion in the water on January 19 is available. However, in 2018, a video circulated on Russian television, capturing the 65-year-old leader approaching a hole cut in the ice on Lake Seliger in northwestern Russia. In the video, Putin is seen crossing himself before plunging into the icy waters.

The practice of immersing oneself in frigid waters during Epiphany is in line with Orthodox tradition. Water blessed by a priest during Epiphany week is considered sacred and believed to possess healing properties. Epiphany is a significant Christian holiday observed by Orthodox believers worldwide, marking the Baptism of the Lord.