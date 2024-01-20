Volvo to recall more than 17,000 XC40 models: Know the reason

New York: Swedish multinational luxury vehicle manufacturer, Volvo will recall more than 17,000 XC40 models in the United States. These vehicles are recalled due to a potential malfunction in the left-hand rear turn signal.

A total of 14,409 XC40 vehicles, manufactured between October 13, 2022, and December 20, 2023, are included in the recall. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by February 28, 2024, and are advised to take their XC40 models to a dealership.

Volvo has issued a recall notice issued by Volvo via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The notice reveals that a diagnostic misdetection of a short to ground on the left-hand rear indicator could render it inoperable. Drivers will be notified of the issue through a malfunction message displayed on the instrument cluster.