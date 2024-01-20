Zayn Malik graces the front row of Paris Fashion Week, marking his first public event in five years

In a surprising twist, Zayn Malik, the well-known pop star and former member of One Direction, made a prominent appearance at the front row of the Kenzo runway show during Paris Fashion Week. This marks a significant return to the public eye for the 31-year-old singer, who hadn’t made a major public appearance in nearly five years. Alongside notable figures like Pharrell Williams, former Christian Dior CEO Sidney Toledano, and singer Rita Ora, Malik showcased his style and presence.

Dressed in a navy blue patterned tweed suit, Malik left the jacket open, revealing a crisp white dress shirt neatly tucked into his pants. He embraced an edgy look, leaving the collar partially open to display his heavily tattooed neck. Complementing the ensemble, Malik wore his hair in a voluminous, slicked-back style and sported a 5-o’clock shadow.

While the reason for Malik’s surprise appearance at the fashion show remains unclear, the singer has a long-standing passion for fashion. In 2017, he collaborated with Versace on a capsule collection and even had his own clothing line, the now-defunct Paynt by Zayn, featuring designs inspired by his paintings and artwork.

Malik’s last public appearance on the red carpet was in May 2019 at the premiere of Aladdin in Los Angeles, where he posed with collaborator Zhavia Ward for the live-action version’s hit song, “A Whole New World.” Following that, Malik maintained a low profile, especially after his highly publicized split from supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter named Khai, parted ways following a tumultuous incident. Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s mother, accused Malik of hitting her during a heated argument. Despite Malik denying the allegation, he pleaded no contest to harassment charges, leading to orders for anger management classes and a domestic violence program.

In July 2023, Malik provided rare insights into his personal life during an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. He argued that if the altercation were as severe as portrayed, he wouldn’t have been granted partial custody of his daughter.