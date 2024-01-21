3 Maoists including 2 women killed in encounter

Bijapur: 3 Maoists including 2 women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The encounter took place in the Belam Gutta hills under the Basaguda police station limits.

After getting specific information about the presence of Maoists in the area, a joint team of personnel of the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and ‘Commando Battalion for Resolute Action’ (CoBRA), an elite unit of the CRPF launched a search operation.

‘ We had information that the Madded Area Committee‘s divisional member Vinod Karma and other 25 armed Maoists were camping in that area and hence the operation was launched. The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force)’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the district police launched the operation from Basagunda and when the team reached Belam Gatta, the exchange of fire took place. After the firing stopped, the bodies of three Maoists, including two women, were found from the spot. The bodies of the deceased Maoists are yet to be identified,’ said Inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

Police also recovered a cache of explosives and weapons, maoist uniforms, literature and other items from the encounter site.