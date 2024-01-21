Asia Olympic Qualification Tournament: India’s Raiza Dhillon wins silver

Kuwait City: In shooting, India’s Raiza Dhillon has won silver in the women’s skeet final at the ongoing Asia Olympic Qualification shotgun tournament in Kuwait. She also secured Paris 2024 Olympic quota in shooting.

Gao Jinmei of China won the gold, beating Raiza 56-52, and bagged the Olympic quota. Maheshwari Chauhan of India got Bronze and Ganemat Sekhon finished at 4th.

India’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka won silver medal in the men’s shotgun event. He also secured secured Paris 2024 Olympic quota in shooting.

The Indian team took its tally to 19 Olympic quota places, as against a maximum possible 24. India is missing only one quota each in trap and skeet for men and women, apart from one in women’s air pistol.