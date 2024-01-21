Astrological predictions for today, January 21

Today is the Ekadashi date of Paush Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Ekadashi tithi will last till 7.27 pm today. Shukla Yoga will last till 9.46 am today, after which Brahma Yoga will prevail. Apart from this, Bhadra of heaven will remain till 7.27 pm today. Putrada Ekadashi fast will also be observed today.

Aries

It will be a good day for you. Women of this zodiac sign who want to start an industry will get full support from their families.

Taurus

Your day will be profitable. People doing wholesale business will make more profits today. People who are associated with the film industry may get good work offers.

Gemini

It is going to be a good day for you. Mothers can also take some concrete steps for the good future of their children. The condition of your business will remain good.

Cancer

Your day will be better. You will get success by starting the work that has been pending for the last several days today. Today is going to be a great day for students.

Leo

It will be a great day for you. Today is a good day for those who are interested in the field of music, some offers may also come from the film industry. Today you will decide to buy a new vehicle.

Virgo

Your day will be profitable. Your advice will prove effective in family matters today. Today will be a better day than other days for students of this zodiac sign

Libra

Your day will be full of busyness. Students of this zodiac sign may get some good news related to the examThe atmosphere in the family will remain good.

Scorpio

Today your day will be mixed. Any of your work which has been pending for a long time will be completed today. You may also get support from your spouse in this work.

Sagittarius

People of this zodiac sign who are associated with politics will get more fame. Students will try to learn something new online today. Today is going to be a good day for doctors.

Capricorn

Your day will be mixed. Today you will have less time for rest because you will be busy in completing the pending work.

Aquarius

It will be a day full of enthusiasm. Today is an auspicious day for women of this zodiac sign who want to work from home, you will get good benefits soon.

Pisces

Today has brought a very special moment. Students will take advice from an experienced person to improve their careers.