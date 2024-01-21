Bollywood superstar Salman Khan receives an honourary accolade at Saudi Arabia’s prestigious Joy Awards

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bestowed with an honorary accolade at the prestigious Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, marking his second appearance at the event. The actor, along with fellow Indian celebrity Alia Bhatt, was acknowledged for his significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Salman Khan, invited as a special guest by dignitaries, graced the red carpet and posed alongside the legendary actor Anthony Hopkins. Images of this iconic duo have been circulating online, capturing the glitz and glamour of the star-studded evening. Salman, dressed in a violet-grey suit paired with a lavender shirt, sported his signature moustache and beard.

At the awards ceremony, Salman had the privilege of presenting an award to a senior Egyptian actress on stage. It is worth noting that this wasn’t Salman’s first appearance at the Joy Awards; he had previously been honored with the Personality of the Year award in 2022. The recognition at the Joy Awards adds another feather to Salman Khan’s illustrious career, acknowledging his impact on the global entertainment landscape.