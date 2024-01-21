BSF seizes arms and ammunition near India-Pakistan border

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force jawans seized AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and 40 cartridges from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district. The seizure was made during a search operation by the Border Security Force after noticing a drone movement.

A day earlier, BSF troops during patrolling the India-Pakistan border, seized 3 kg of heroin in Ferozepur.

Punjab shares a 553-km long International Border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

Earlier BSF has revealed that it had successfully shot down 103 drones in the Punjab sector along the Indo-Pak international border in 2023.In addition to drone interceptions, the BSF has made significant strides in curbing illegal activities along the border. Operations in 2023 have resulted in the seizure of 755 kg of narcotics, recovery of 15 assorted rifles and 38 pistols, apprehension of 36 Pakistani nationals, and neutralization of nine intruders from across the border along the international border.