Central Board of Film Certification gives Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter a UA certificate

The highly anticipated release of Sidharth Anand’s action drama, “Fighter,” is just on the horizon, and the audience’s enthusiasm for the movie is palpable. This film marks the first collaboration between two Bollywood powerhouses, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

In anticipation of its grand debut on January 25, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the movie a UA certificate, indicating that it is suitable for audiences above a certain age. The runtime of the film is specified at two hours and 46 minutes.

The certification board has also provided a glimpse into the film’s narrative, which has sparked controversy following criticism from some Pakistani stars who accused the movie of presenting an anti-Pakistani perspective.

According to the certificate details, the storyline of the film will focus on the intensification of militant activities along the Line of Control. In response to this escalating threat, Air Headquarters takes decisive action by establishing a specialized unit known as Air Dragons at the Air Force base in Srinagar. This elite unit comprises Sukhoi 30 fighter jets and ALH Helicopter, featuring the most skilled combat aviators from the Indian Air Force.

As the release date approaches, the film’s certification and plot details have become topics of widespread discussion, with the controversy surrounding its portrayal of geopolitical tensions adding an extra layer of intrigue. The convergence of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone onscreen, combined with the film’s exploration of military themes, has heightened the anticipation and curiosity surrounding “Fighter.”