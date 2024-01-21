Customs seizes gold worth Rs 49 lakh hidden in sanitary napkins

Ahmedabad : The Ahmedabad Customs at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad seized gold worth Rs 49 lakh from a woman passenger traveling from Abu Dhabi to Ahmedabad. The gold was kept inside sanitary napkins in the form of paste.

Based on passenger profiling, customs officials identified the woman as a potential smuggler and subjected her to thorough checks . The search led to the discovery of the gold paste, amounting to a total of 763.360 grammes of 24K purity. The market value of the seized gold is estimated at a staggering Rs 49,07,641.

The gold was seized as per the Customs Act. Further investigation is underway.