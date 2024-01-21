Eat these foods  to have healthy menstruation cycle

Menstrual periods usually last 4 to 7 days. It usually comes every 28 days or so. Periods that are less than 21 days or more than 35 days apart, missing 3 or more periods in a row, and menstrual flow that is significantly heavier or lighter than usual are all examples of irregular periods.

Noted nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a list of healthy food items that should be included in diet to have a healthy menstruation cycle.

Eating the right food can help deal with several health concerns. The same applies to irregular periods. So, if irregular periods are giving you a hard time, try these superfoods. Also, please note that you should speak to your doctor, if your periods remain irregular or if any other symptoms are there. You can also manage your menstrual cycle & enhance your chances of conceiving with our Fertility Nutrition Program,’ said Lovneet Batra on her Instagram handle.

Here are 6 foods that promote a healthy menstrual cycle, according to the nutritionist:

Also Read: Everything you need to know about ’emotional dumping’

1. Papaya: Papaya contains carotene, a nutrient that supports estrogen levels. This tropical fruit can also help with uterus contraction.

2. Carom Seeds (Ajwain): Carom seeds water is known to regulate your menstrual cycle. It aids in digestion too. Carom seeds when boiled in water and consumed also help in reducing pain during periods.

3. Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera is rich in folic acid, amino acids, salicylic acid, and Vitamins A, C, E & B12. It regulates the hormones responsible for menstruation and helps in getting regular period flow every month on time.

4. Cinnamon: Cinnamon helps regulate insulin levels in the body as it can improve the body’s ability to process glucose and insulin. It can also help in polycystic ovary syndrome.

5. Pineapple: Pineapple contains an enzyme called ‘bromelain’, which may reduce inflammation in the body and help in irregular menstruation. It also helps prepone your periods.

6. Fennel: Fennel is an effective herb to treat irregular periods. It helps in balancing the hormones and promotes ovulation. It also relieves menstrual cramps.