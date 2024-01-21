Everything you need to know about Badrinath Temple

Badrinath Temple is one of the holiest of the sacred temples in India. The temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu is situated at a height of 3,133 meters in the Chamoli region of Uttarakhand. It is situated between the Nar and Narayan peaks and is a part of the Chota Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

This holy shrine of Lord Vishnu forms a part of the four holiest sites in Hindu religion. It is also one of the four Chota Char Dham pilgrimage sites. It is one of the 108 temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu (Divya Desams), which find mention in the works of Tamil saints who existed from 6th to 9th century.

Char Dham Temples in India include Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri, and Rameswaram. Chota Char Temples of Dhams in Uttarakhand include Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

As per the holy scriptures Badrinath temple has been worshipped since the Vedic period. It is believed that Adi Shankaracharya stayed in this temple for about six years and then moved to Kedarnath. It is believed that lord Vishnu meditated beneath the Badri tree in this area, so this area got its name as Badrinath.It is believed that this is the last temple Pandavas visited before going to heaven.

The ancient abode of Lord Vishnu can be visited only from April to November. Two of the famous festivals related to the temple are –

Mata Murti-Ka-Mela – in which the mother of Lord Badrinath is worshipped and it takes place in the month of September.

Badri-Kedar Festival – extending to 8 days, it takes place in the month of June and is celebrated in both the temples of Badrinath and Kedarnath.

How to reach:

By air: Jolly Grant Airport is the nearest Airport to Badrinath temple. It is 314 km away from Badrinath.

By train: The nearest railway station to Badarinath is Rishikesh. Rishikesh railway station is situated 295 km before Badarinath on NH58.

By road: There are a number of motorable roads connecting Badarinath to major destinations in the state of Uttarakhand. Buses and Taxis to Badarinath are easily available from major destinations of Uttarakhand. Badarinath is connected with Ghaziabad by National Highway 58.