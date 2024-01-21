Foreign exchange reserves of India surge to $618.9 billion

Mumbai: Foreign exchange reserves of India appreciated by $1.634 billion to $618.9 billion for the week ending January 12. The Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed this. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined sharply by $5.89 billion to $617.3 billion.The country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021.

Forex reserves, or foreign exchange reserves (FX reserves), are assets that are held by a nation’s central bank or monetary authority. It is generally held in reserve currencies, usually the US Dollar and, to a lesser degree, the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

Also Read: Honda launches all-new NX500 in India: Price, Features

The foreign exchange reserves of the country comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FCA is the largest component of the forex reserves. It includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

FCAs increased $1.859 billion to $548.508 billion. Gold reserves were down $242 million to $47.247 billion. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $12 million to $18.31 billion. India’s reserve position with the IMF increased $6 million to $4.872 billion in the reporting week.