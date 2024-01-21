Honda launches all-new NX500 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The top two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-new NX500 adventure tourer. The tech-loaded bike has been introduced at the starting price of Rs. 5.9 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). This bike will be offered in the country through the Completely Built-Up route (CBU).

The bike is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine, which generates a max power of 46bhp at 8,600rpm and 43Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The unit has been mated with a slick-changing 6-speed gearbox.

The all-new NX500 features a new 5-inch full-color TFT screen, which allows the riders to monitor some important information related to the bike. The list includes speed, RPM, fuel capacity, mileage, gear position, and whatnot. The main screen also comes with a customizable feature, allowing the rider to change or select the style between Bar, Circle & Simple along with background colors from White, Black and Auto.

The vehicle carries a steel diamond-tube mainframe, featuring a 19-inch aluminum Y-shaped 5-spoke tyre at the front and a 17-inch one at the back. It also has showa 41mm SFF-BP upside-down (USD) front forks and a Pro-Link mono-suspension at the rear. The bike is equipped with dual 296mm front discs with two-piston calipers at the front and a 240mm disc with a 1-piston caliper at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.