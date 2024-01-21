India Open 2024: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enters final

New Delhi: In badminton, former champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men’s doubles finals of India Open Super 750. World No. 2 India duo defeated Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia by ‘21-18, 21-14’ in semifinals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had won the 2022 edition, will face third seeded Koreans Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the finals.

Also Read: Asia Olympic Qualification Tournament: India’s Raiza Dhillon wins silver

Meanwhile, India’s HS Prannoy suffered a defeat in the semifinal. World No. 2 Shi Yu Qi of China defeated HS Prannoy by ‘21-15, 21-5’. In the finals, Shi Yu Qi will face Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Prannoy’s last BWF tour win came in Malaysia Masters (Super 500) in May 2023 and he last featured in the BWF final in Australia Open 2023 (Super 500) in August.