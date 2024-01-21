Indian actress Rashmika thanks Delhi police for arresting man who created her viral deepfake video

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has conveyed her profound thanks to the Delhi Police following the arrest of the individual responsible for crafting a widely circulated deepfake video featuring her altered facial features. As per reports, the primary accused, Eemani Naveen, was apprehended by the Delhi Police on Saturday.

In an expression of gratitude posted on the social media platform X, Rashmika extended her thanks, stating, “Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO (folded hands emoji). Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support, and shields me (national flag emoji).”

Additionally, she took the opportunity to emphasize the significance of consent, reminding her followers, “Girls and boys – if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you, and action will be taken! (White heart emoji).”

Rashmika Mandanna’s acknowledgment of the Delhi Police’s prompt action in arresting the perpetrator highlights the importance of addressing and curbing the misuse of digital content, especially when it involves the unauthorized manipulation of an individual’s image. Her message serves as a broader reminder to the public about the need for respecting consent and the assurance that support and corrective measures are available for those facing such infringements. The incident underscores the role of law enforcement in safeguarding the privacy and dignity of individuals in the digital age.