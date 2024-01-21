JBL launches new speaker in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: India based tech company, JBL has introduced the PartyBox Ultimate. The new speaker with JBL Original Pro Sound, Dolby Atmos® immersive audio, and a synchronized light show is priced at Rs 164,999.

The new JBL PartyBox Ultimate speaker comes with JBL Original Pro Sound. It features two high-sensitivity mid-range drivers and dual tweeters. The speaker comes with a pair of 9-inch subwoofers. The company claims that this can fill spaces as large as two basketball courts with thunderous bass.

Also Read: Vivo launches Vivo G2: Price, Specifications

The speaker comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity.Users can also switch to Bluetooth for audio enjoyment indoors or outdoors. The PartyBox Ultimate features the JBL PartyPa on the top panel which is an interactive control which enables the users to customize their party experience with simple fingertip actions, further including taps, holds and slides. Furthermore, the speaker comes with an IPX4 rating, providing durability against splashes and making it suitable for outdoor use.