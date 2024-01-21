Kia launches Seltos diesel MT in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kia India launched the Seltos diesel MT. The Seltos diesel MT is being offered in the Tech Line trim. When the new Kia Seltos was launched in July 2023, it did not have a diesel MT option. With the introduction of diesel MT, the popular mid-size SUV now has 24 variants.

The Kia Seltos facelift has three engine options — Smartstream 1.5-litre Turbo-GDi petrol (160PS/253Nm), Smartstream 1.5-litre NA petrol (115PS/144Nm) and Smartstream 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel (116PS/250Nm). The turbo petrol unit can be paired either with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT, the NA petrol unit with a 6-speed MT or an IVT, and the diesel unit with a 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed iMT or 6-speed AT.

Below are the variant-wise Kia Seltos diesel MT prices (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos diesel MT HTE – Rs 11,99,900

Kia Seltos diesel MT HTK – Rs 13,59,900

Kia Seltos diesel MT HTK+ – Rs 14,99,900

Kia Seltos diesel MT HTX – Rs 16,67,900

Kia Seltos diesel MT HTX+ – Rs 18,27,900

The Setlos facelift comes with a dual-screen panoramic display with a 26.04 cm Full Digital Cluster and 26.03 cm HD Touchscreen Navigation and Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioner.