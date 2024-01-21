Man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment in New York City

On Saturday, an individual was apprehended in New York City for allegedly making an attempt to unlawfully enter Taylor Swift’s residence in Tribeca. The New York Police Department (NYPD) responded to a call reporting a “disorderly person” on Franklin Street. Officers were informed that the said person had made efforts to access a door within the vicinity, as stated by an NYPD spokesperson.

Although the police did not officially disclose the identity of the suspect or explicitly confirm that the intended entry was into Swift’s apartment, eyewitnesses provided a contrasting account. According to one observer, at approximately 1 p.m., the individual was seen approaching Taylor Swift’s door. It remained uncertain whether the man had knocked or used the doorbell. The witness further disclosed that the suspect had been present in the neighborhood, particularly around Swift’s residence, for several weeks.

A second source, residing in close proximity, exclusively informed Page Six that they had observed the same individual “lurking here for a month,” engaging in disruptive activities such as sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking, yelling, and creating discomfort for residents. The neighbor claimed to have contacted the police on multiple occasions, but no substantial action was taken until the suspect’s attempt to breach the building.

The incident has heightened concerns and drawn attention to the persistent and disruptive presence of the individual around Taylor Swift’s residence, prompting increased scrutiny and vigilance from both residents and law enforcement. The arrest underscores the importance of addressing and responding to suspicious activities promptly to ensure the safety and security of high-profile individuals and their residences.