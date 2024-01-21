More than 60 killed, millions affected by ‘bone-chilling cold’ amid Arctic blast

The bone-chilling cold unleashed by the Arctic blast continues to wreak havoc across several U.S. states, claiming the lives of more than 60 individuals. Meteorologists issued warnings on Saturday (Jan 20) that the frigid air is set to persist across much of the country throughout the weekend.

The relentless Arctic freeze, characterized by two weeks of rain, snow, biting winds, and sub-zero temperatures, has resulted in power outages and treacherous icy roads, contributing to at least 61 reported deaths across the United States, according to NBC News on Saturday (Jan 20). The death toll, initially at 55 as of Friday (Jan 19), increased after emergency services in Mississippi confirmed two additional fatalities. The state of Mississippi alone recorded a total of eight deaths, attributed to hazardous road conditions and extreme cold.

Emergency officials in Mississippi cautioned on Saturday that “Frostbite and hypothermia are likely with prolonged outdoor exposure.” Numerous fatalities have been reported in states such as Tennessee and Oregon.

Tennessee, unprepared for the intensity of the extreme cold, recorded at least 19 deaths, predominantly in the southern state. Simultaneously, Oregon witnessed at least nine deaths, further underscoring the lethal impact of the Arctic conditions. The toll of casualties highlights the severe consequences of the prolonged Arctic blast, bringing attention to the urgent need for preparedness and response measures in the face of extreme weather events.