Powerful earthquake hits Southwest Indian Ridge

New Delhi: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the Southwest Indian Ridge in the early hours of Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at around 3:39 am. The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 21-01-2024, 03:39:41 IST, Lat: -39.64 & Long: 46.16, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Southwest Indian Ridge,’ NCS posted on X.

The Southwest Indian Ridge (SWIR) is a mid-ocean ridge located along the floors of the south-west Indian Ocean and south-east Atlantic Ocean. It is a large underwater mountain system with highly cut terrain extending 1200 miles from the area of the Rodriguez Island to the Prince Edward Islands. It varies in from 200 to 300 miles in width.