Satellite data reveals that Greenland Ice Sheet has lost about 21% more ice mass in the last four decades

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California has provided a startling update regarding the condition of Greenland’s ice sheet. In contrast to earlier assessments, a thorough examination of satellite data has uncovered that the Greenland Ice Sheet has experienced a loss of approximately 21% more ice mass over the past four decades than initially estimated. The findings, documented in a study published in Nature on January 17, highlight the accelerating retreat of the majority of glaciers on this massive landmass.

The implications of this heightened ice loss extend to potential risks for future ocean circulation. Chad Greene, the Lead Author and Glacier Scientist at JPL, elucidated the phenomenon, stating, “When the ice at the end of a glacier calves and retreats, it’s like pulling the plug out of the fjord, which lets ice drain into the ocean faster.” Greene emphasized the transformative nature of this study, distinguishing it from previous localized investigations. According to Alex Gardner, co-author and JPL Cryosphere scientist, “Previously, we had bits and pieces – lots of local studies. But what this study offers is a systematic and comprehensive view that has led to some pretty significant insights that we didn’t have about the ice sheet before.”

This comprehensive study, drawing upon nearly a quarter million pieces of satellite data, revealed that out of the 207 glaciers under examination, 179 have experienced significant retreat since 1985. Additionally, it highlighted that only one glacier is undergoing slight growth. The cumulative impact on the Greenland Ice Sheet is substantial, with an estimated loss of around 1,140 billion tonnes of ice mass. The majority of this loss has occurred beneath sea level in fjords situated on the periphery of Greenland. The study underscores the urgency of understanding and addressing the accelerated ice loss and its potential ramifications for ocean dynamics.