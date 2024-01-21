Scientists discovered new cosmic object lighter than the smallest black hole

Scientists have made a perplexing discovery of a cosmic object within our Milky Way galaxy that defies traditional categorization. This enigmatic object possesses a weight that falls between the lightest black hole and the heaviest neutron star, challenging the understanding of astronomers studying the distinctions between these celestial entities, both of which emerge from the demise of massive stars. The discovery was made in the NGC 1851 region, a dense globule of stars located 40,000 light years away from Earth, utilizing the MeerKAT Radio Telescope.

Published on January 18 in the journal Science, the findings about this newfound cosmic object have left astronomers intrigued and contemplating its precise nature. The object’s characteristics place it within the historical “mass gap” that separates black holes and neutron stars. This suggests that the object could belong to either category, presenting a significant scientific puzzle.

Lead author Ben Stappers, a professor of astrophysics at The University of Manchester in the UK, expressed excitement about the potential implications of the discovery. He remarked, “Either possibility for the nature of the companion is exciting.” The ambiguity surrounding whether it is a pulsar-black hole system or a hefty neutron star introduces a unique opportunity to test theories of gravity and gain valuable insights into the properties of these cosmic entities.

The identification of this cosmic object challenges existing models and theories, prompting astronomers to reconsider the boundaries and classifications within the cosmic landscape. The ongoing study of such anomalies contributes to a deeper understanding of the universe and the diverse phenomena it harbors, pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge.