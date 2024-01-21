Scientists finally have the answer as to why little pups outlive big dogs

After extensive discussions and various studies, scientists at the University of Washington have finally unraveled the mystery behind the longer lifespan of smaller dogs compared to their larger counterparts. The study reveals that while both small and large dogs may experience a similar number of health conditions, larger breeds tend to suffer from more severe ailments. Published in PLOS ONE, the research analyzed data from over 27,500 dogs encompassing 238 breeds across the United States, conducted under the Dog Aging Project (DAP), where dog owners voluntarily enrolled their pets.

Enrollment involved completing a web-based Health and Life Experience Survey (HLES), covering a wide range of topics. The health status section specifically sought information on whether dogs had ever been diagnosed with various medical conditions, regardless of their current status.

Examining the comprehensive dataset, researchers found that larger dogs were more prone to a range of health issues, including cancer, bone-related diseases, gastrointestinal problems, neurological and endocrine conditions, as well as issues related to ears, nose, throat, and infectious diseases. The dogs included in the study spanned various age groups, from puppies to very senior dogs, with a median age of seven years.

The study pointed out that the growth patterns in larger dog breeds, involving rapid weight gain during skeletal development and maturity, are linked to an increased risk of developmental musculoskeletal and orthopedic diseases, such as hip dysplasia, osteoarthritis, and osteochondrosis. This research sheds light on the specific health challenges faced by larger dog breeds, offering valuable insights into the factors influencing their longevity and overall well-being.