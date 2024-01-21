Uganda President lauds the significant contributions of Indian returnees to his country’s economic landscape

At the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Kampala, Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni expressed admiration for the significant contributions made by Indian returnees to his country’s economic development. In recognizing their notable accomplishments, he inquired about the number of factories established by these individuals, remarking, “I was asking people how many factories have been built by our Indian returnees. They told me about the 900 factories that they had built since they came back.”

Delving into Uganda’s historical context, with a specific focus on the expulsion of Asians, primarily Indian Ugandans, during the rule of Idi Amin, President Museveni acknowledged the regrettable mistakes made by the government at that time. Reflecting on the repercussions of Amin’s actions, which included severing ties with India due to his policies, Museveni recognized the adverse effects on his country.

In drawing parallels with the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries, President Museveni acknowledged that mistakes can occur, stating, “NAM countries also sometimes make mistakes like here in Uganda.” He recounted the detrimental consequences of Amin’s decisions, emphasizing the impact on Uganda’s economy. Amin’s actions led to the expulsion of individuals who were actively involved in various sectors, including sugar, hotels, and steel production.

President Museveni underscored the significance of leaders avoiding actions that undermine their own economies, as demonstrated during Amin’s regime. The expulsion of skilled and industrious individuals had far-reaching consequences, and Museveni’s praise for the contributions of Indian returnees serves as a recognition of their positive role in the economic landscape of Uganda.