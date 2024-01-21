Vivo launches Vivo G2: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo G2 was launched in China. Vivo G2 price is set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) respectively. It is offered in black colour. There’s no word from Vivo on plans to launch the phone in other markets, including India.

The Vivo G2 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on OriginOS 3, which is based on Android 13. The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by a 7nm Dimensity 6020 chip paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Vivo G2 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.8 aperture, for video calls and capturing selfies.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a flicker sensor.The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It has a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.