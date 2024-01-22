47 people killed in landslide: Video

Beijing: At least 47 people were buried in a landslide in China. The landslide happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city in Yunnan province in southwest China on Monday at 5:51 am Beijing time.

A preliminary investigation showed 44 people from 18 households had been buried in the landslide. More than 200 people have been y evacuated from the region. The cause of the landslide was not immediately known.

Footage posted on social media by a local broadcaster showed emergency workers in orange jumpsuits and helmets picking through piles of collapsed masonry amid towering mountains dusted with snow.

Yunnan is among several provinces in China’s southern region currently experiencing a cold wave and bitter temperatures near or below freezing.