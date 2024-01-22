Allahabad Ucity Students Create World’s Largest Rangoli of Ram Temple Ram Lalla

A group of students from Allahabad University, affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), is undertaking the creation of the world’s largest rangoli depicting the Ram mandir and Ram Lalla. The unveiling is scheduled for Monday, coinciding with the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple. The initiative aims to secure a place in the Guinness World Records for the largest rangoli. ABVP media coordinator Abhinav Mishra mentioned that the artwork, spanning 50 feet in length and 30 feet in width, is being crafted by 40 students, comprising 30 women and 10 men, in the camp of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the Magh Mela area.

The rangoli, dedicated to the Ram temple and Ram Lalla, is a collaborative effort of the students, symbolizing the significance of the consecration ceremony. Additionally, as part of the celebration, ABVP workers are distributing 51,000 diyas to illuminate the Magh Mela area. The enthusiasm and participation of the students reflect a collective effort to contribute to the festive atmosphere surrounding the historic event, further emphasizing the cultural and religious significance of the Ram temple.