Amazon’s deal to acquire robot vacuum manufacturer faces potential veto from European Union antitrust regulators

The proposed $1.4 billion acquisition of iRobot, the robot vacuum manufacturer, by Amazon is encountering potential resistance from European Union (EU) antitrust regulators. Sources indicate that the European Commission, citing concerns about potential restrictions on market competition within the robot vacuum sector, has cautioned against the deal.

Amazon, in response, has opted not to offer remedies to address the outlined concerns, intensifying regulatory skepticism. A decision on the acquisition is anticipated by February 14, with indications strongly suggesting that the European Commission may block the deal.

The central worry for the European Commission revolves around the potential exploitation of Amazon’s dominant position in the online marketplace to stifle competitors of iRobot, particularly in key European markets like France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The apprehensions are centered on the prospect of anti-competitive practices that could adversely affect the broader landscape of robot vacuum cleaners. Both the European Commission and Amazon have refrained from providing comments on the ongoing developments.