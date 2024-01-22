Asian Marathon Championships 2024: India’s Man Singh wins gold

Hong Kong: India’s Man Singh won gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships 2024 in Hong Kong. The Indian athlete won the top position with a personal best timing of 2 hours 14 minutes and 19 seconds. Man Singh’s previous personal best was 2:16:58, clocked at Mumbai Marathon 2023. Huang Yongzheng of China won silver medal and Kyrgyzstan’s Tiapkin Ilya came third in 2:18:18.

Thus, Man Singh became the second Indian to win a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships.Man Singh was part of the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023 and finished eighth with a timing of 2:16:59 in the marathon event.

In the women’s event, India’s Ashvini Jadhav finished eighth in 2:56:42 and Jyoti Gawate finished 11th in 3:06:20. The entry standard for the women’s marathon for the Paris 2024 Olympics is 2:26:50.