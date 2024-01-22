Ayodhya Emerges as India’s Premier Tourist Destination

Ayodhya’s grand opening of the Ram temple is anticipated to transform the town into India’s primary tourist destination, drawing an estimated 50 million visitors annually. Jefferies, a brokerage firm, predicts that the USD 10 billion makeover, featuring a new airport, upgraded railway station, township, and improved road connectivity, will have a multiplier effect, fostering economic activities such as new hotels. This redevelopment is expected to make Ayodhya a significant religious and spiritual tourist hotspot, surpassing popular destinations like the Golden Temple and Tirupati Temple. Religious tourism remains a dominant segment in India, with several centers attracting annual footfalls of 10-30 million despite infrastructural limitations.

Tourism is a vital contributor to India’s GDP, projected to grow at an 8% CAGR to USD 443 billion by FY33. The Ayodhya makeover is seen as a template for boosting India’s tourism, presenting a transformative impact on the ancient town. With a new operational airport, railway station upgrades, a planned greenfield township, and enhanced road connectivity, Ayodhya is poised for a surge in tourism. The tourism surge is expected to benefit various sectors, including hotels, airlines, hospitality, FMCG, travel ancillaries, and cement. India’s diverse geographical variety, cultural heritage, and art, combined with Ayodhya’s significance, position the country as a popular global tourist destination, unlocking its vast tourism potential.