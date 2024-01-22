Ayodhya Ensures High Security as Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Commences at 12:30 pm

Ayodhya has implemented robust security measures for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, deploying around 10,000 CCTV cameras and AI-equipped drones for surveillance. Police personnel, both uniformed and plainclothes, patrol the streets continuously, ensuring the safety of the temple city during the event. The AI-supported drones conduct aerial surveillance, while anti-mine drones inspect the ground for explosives. These anti-mine drones operate at a low altitude, equipped with advanced technology like spectrometer wavelength detection to identify underground explosives.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm, is expected to conclude by 1 pm, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering of over 7,000 individuals, including seers and prominent personalities. Enhanced security measures along the Saryu river involve the assistance of NDRF and SDRF teams. The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the temple last Thursday, with the ceremony featuring 14 couples as “yajmaans.” The live streaming of the event is anticipated to attract a large audience, with many state governments declaring a half-day holiday for employees on January 22. The temple will open to the public a day after the ceremony.