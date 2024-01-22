Ayodhya Prepares for Lord Ram’s Arrival

Ayodhya is poised to welcome Lord Ram, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly built Ram Mandir on Monday. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Ram Lalla, the childhood form of Lord Ram, will be attended by people from diverse backgrounds, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects, tribal communities, and prominent personalities. The ceremony is set to commence at 12:20 pm and is expected to conclude by 1 pm, followed by the Prime Minister’s address. The event will also feature an interaction with those involved in the temple’s construction.

The grand Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, boasts dimensions of 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, supported by 392 pillars and featuring 44 doors. Elaborate sculpted depictions of Hindu deities adorn the pillars and walls. The consecration rituals began on January 16, culminating on Monday afternoon in the ‘abhijeet muhurta.’ The ceremony will be watched live by millions on TV and online platforms, as the central government declared a half-day off on January 22, followed by several states. Special festivities have been announced in temples nationwide, with events planned globally by VHP and Hindu diaspora groups. The security measures include 10,000 CCTV cameras, AI-equipped drones, and a multi-layer security cover, with several VIPs, including Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Sachin Tendulkar, attending the historic event. The consecration marks a significant milestone following the Supreme Court’s 2019 judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.