Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Prime Minister unveils Lord Ram idol

Ayodhya: The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony for the idol of Ram Lalla took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first look of the idol was unveiled as PM Modi applied Kajal on Lord Ram. Army helicopters showered flower petals on the temple premises when the consecration took place.

#WATCH | Choppers shower flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/obp7dxyV6r — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

‘The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya is an extraordinary and emotional moment,’ PM Modi said soon after unveiling the idol at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Along with PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also attending the ceremony. Around 8,000 guests have been invited for the ceremony at the grand temple.

The 51-inch-tall idol, captures the image of a five-year-old Lord Ram standing gracefully on a lotus. Sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru has carved the idol from a single block of stone.

#WATCH | The idol of Ram Lalla unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/nxYrFD0IpP — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, or Ram temple boasts dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and a towering height of 161 feet. The magnificant temple is supported by 392 pillars and features 44 doors. it is built in the traditional Nagara style.