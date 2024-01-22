Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia,Ranbir present at Ram temple consecration

Prominent figures from the Indian film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, attended the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Other notable attendees included Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene with husband Sriram Nene, and producer Mahaveer Jain. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek interacted with actor Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the TV serial “Ramayan.” Chiranjeevi arrived in Ayodhya with his wife Surekha and son Ram Charan, while Kangana Ranaut, who reached Ayodhya earlier, described the ceremony as a “divine experience.”

After the rituals, personalities such as Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, actor Ajay Devgn, and singer Shreya Ghoshal extended their wishes on social media. Ajay Devgn expressed his pride in witnessing the historic event, while Khan wished for peace, harmony, and spiritual enlightenment. Shreya Ghoshal shared her joy and tears of happiness, and Deepika Padukone posted a photo of a lamp on her Instagram Stories. Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Army helicopters showering flowers over the temple and shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram!’ on her Instagram post. Singer Hariharan described participating in the ceremony as a “truly humbling experience” and expressed gratitude for the blessed moment in front of the majestic Ram Mandir.