‘California Soul’ singer, Marlena Shaw, dies at the age of 81

Marlena Shaw, the celebrated jazz and R&B vocalist renowned for her iconic song “California Soul,” passed away at the age of 81. The singer’s daughter, Marla Bradshaw, announced her mother’s death in a Facebook video on Friday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

In the video, Bradshaw expressed the heavy-hearted news of Marlena Shaw’s passing, sharing that her mother peacefully left this world while listening to some of her favorite songs at 12:03.

Marlena Shaw, recognized for her charismatic and versatile vocal style, gained prominence with the release of “California Soul” in 1969. The song, written by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson, the Motown songwriting duo responsible for hits like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” became widely popular and a frequent choice for sampling by artists like Gang Starr, Stereo MC, and Diplo.

Originally released by Ashford in 1968, Shaw’s rendition of “California Soul” on her 1969 album “The Spice of Life” surpassed other versions by artists like the 5th Dimension and Marvin Gaye, establishing itself as the definitive version. The song, along with another hit from the same album, “Woman of the Ghetto,” which Shaw co-authored, has been extensively sampled.

Born Marlina Burgess in New Rochelle, New York, on September 22, 1942, Shaw began her career in jazz clubs before signing with Chess Records in the late ’60s. She released her first two albums on Chess’ Cadet label and later joined Blue Note in 1972.

Over her illustrious career, Marlena Shaw, a mother of five, toured for more than 50 years and produced 17 albums across eight different labels. Her impact on the world of music, particularly through timeless classics like “California Soul,” remains a testament to her enduring legacy in the realms of jazz and soul.