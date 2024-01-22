Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala. This is for second day in a row that price of gold is remaining unchanged. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 46,240 per 8 gram and Rs 5780 per 1 gram. Gold price gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram on Saturday and Rs 240 per 8 gram on Friday.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain shut today to mark the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram temple. On Friday, the gold futures on MCX ended at Rs 61,884 per 10 gram, up Rs 115 or 0.19. Silver futures settled at Rs 71,626 per kg, marginally higher by Rs 11 or 0.02%. Gold futures has narrowed its losses to 2.05% or Rs 1,296 per 10 gram in 2024. Silver futures have trimmed this year’s losses to 3.73% or Rs 2,776 from 4.13% or Rs 3,076 per kg in the last five sessions. After ending 2023 with gains of 15.22% or by Rs 8,372 per 10 gram, MCX gold futures have started this year on a weak note.

In global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $2,030.87 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,033.00. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.63 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.4% to $902.21, and palladium gained 0.4% to $950.47.