Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Meghalaya

The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra kicked off its journey through Meghalaya on Monday, featuring a foot march led by Rahul Gandhi. The Yatra crossed over from Assam’s Morigaon district into Meghalaya during the late afternoon. Gandhi actively participated in the padyatra (foot march) near Nongpoh, the administrative center of Ri Bhoi district, immediately upon entering the state. Later in the day, he engaged in a public meeting organized by the state Congress committee in Nongpoh and planned to spend the night in Byrnihat within the same district. On Tuesday, Gandhi is expected to interact with the youth at the Assam-Meghalaya border before the Yatra heads back into Assam for the final leg of its journey.