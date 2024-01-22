Customs seizes heroin worth Rs 41.44 crore at airport

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Customs officials seized heroin worth Rs 41.44 crore at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The drug was seized from a South African national travelling from Lusaka, Zambia to Hyderabad via Singapore.

‘Based on passenger profiling, Hyderabad Customs intercepted one passenger coming from Singapore on January 20 and found heroin concealed in the side walls of the document holder and trolley bag. The heroin, weighing 5.9 kg and valued at Rs 41.44 crore, was seized, ‘ an official of Hyderabad Customs said.

The passenger has been arrested under NDPS Act.