EPFO adds 13.95 lakh net members in November 2023

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 13.95 lakh net members during November 2023. The provisional payroll data released by EPFO revealed this.

As per data, around 7.36 lakh new members have enrolled during November 2023. Among the newly joined members, the age-group of 18-25 years constitutes 57.30% of total new members.

Meanwhile, approximately 10.67 lakh members exited but rejoined EPFO. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement.

Also Read: India imports bull semen from this Latin American country: Details

Out of the total 7.36 lakh new members added during the month, around 1.94 lakh are new female members. Also, the net female member addition during the month stood at around 2.80 lakh. Percentage of net female members out of net subscriber addition stood at 20.05%, which is highest since September 2023.

State-wise, the highest number of additions were from Maharashtra. It is followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi. These states constitute around 58.81% of net member addition, adding a total of 8.20 lakh members during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 21.60% of net members during the month.

EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as the updation of employee records is a continuous process. The previous data hence gets updated every month.