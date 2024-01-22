Film Stars to Attend Ram Mandir Consecration

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amjad Ali Khan are among the A-listers invited as state guests for the grand Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya. The exclusive guest list of over 500 includes actors, directors, and singers from the entertainment industry. Personalities like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Junior NTR, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and several others have been invited, making it a star-studded affair.

The invitees also feature regional artists, musicians, and renowned personalities like Anup Jalota, Shreya Ghoshal, Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Anuradha Paudwal, Amjad Ali, Ilayaraja, and more. The presence of actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who portrayed Ram and Sita in the TV series “Ramayan,” adds nostalgic significance. The guest list represents a diverse mix of talent from various entertainment genres, and it remains to be seen how many will attend the historic ceremony on January 22.