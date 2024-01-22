Google software engineer charged with the murder of his wife in Santa Clara, California

A Google software engineer, identified as 27-year-old Liren Chen, is facing charges for the alleged murder of his wife in Santa Clara, California. Chen is accused of brutally attacking his wife, leading to her death. The authorities became aware of the alleged crime following a 911 call from an acquaintance of Chen on January 16.

Upon responding to the call, the police reportedly encountered a horrifying scene. Liren Chen was discovered in the bedroom, described as being “spattered with blood,” with his lifeless wife behind him. The victim, identified as Xuanyi Yu, displayed severe blunt force injuries to her head. Chen’s right hand, when observed beside his deceased wife, appeared “extremely swollen and purple,” and he had blood on his clothing, arms, legs, and hands, along with scratches on his arm.

The acquaintance who reported the incident had informed authorities that Chen was unresponsive to phone calls and door knocks. Upon arriving at the scene, the acquaintance described seeing Chen inside the home in a state of apparent shock, “motionless on his knees” with his “hands in the air” and “staring blankly.”

Both Liren Chen and Xuanyi Yu were employees at Google at the time of the incident, confirmed by the tech giant to Fox News Digital. In response to the tragedy, a spokesperson for Google expressed shock and deep sadness over the incident. The company pledged support for Xuanyi Yu’s family and co-workers, stating they are committed to assisting those processing this tragic news. The situation is marked by the distressing dimension that both individuals involved were associated with the same workplace, further complicating the emotional impact on their shared professional community.