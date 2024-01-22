India launch date of Mercedes GLA, GLE Coupe Facelift announced: Details

Mumbai: Germany based luxury and commercial vehicle automotive brand, Mercedes-Benz has announced the India launch date of its GLA, GLE Coupe Facelift. The tech-loaded GLA and GLE Coupe will be launched in the Indian markets on January 31.

The SUV is expected to come with updated LED headlights setup, uplifted front fascia, revised wheel arches, redesigned bumper, and an LED taillight unit at the back. It will also have body-color door handles with automatic ORVMS with integrated indicators. From the inside, the SUV will get Mercedes’ latest MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, which will support all wireless car connection technology including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

It will feature a multi-functional steering wheel, multiple airbags, parking sensors with dynamic guidelines, wireless charging, cabin ambient lighting, and electric tailgate.

The GLA facelift will be offered in two-engine options -a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel unit. The engine will generate a max output of 160 bhp and 187 bhp respectively.