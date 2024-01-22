India Open 2024: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty wins silver

New Delhi: In badminton, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the India Open final. World champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Sang Jae of South Korea defeated the Asian Games champions by ‘21-15, 11-21, 18-21’ in 65 minutes.

The Indian duo had won the 2022 edition and had finished second best at the Malaysia Super 1000 last week . This was the third consecutive final loss for the Indian pair, who had also lost in the final of the China Masters.

Tai Tzu Ying, Shi Yu Qi win women’s and men’s singles titles. Tai Tzu Ying of of Taiwan defeated Chen Yu Fei of China by ‘21-16, 21-12’ in the women’s singles. World no. 2 Shi Yu Qi of China defeated Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong by ‘23-21, 21-17’ in the men’s singles crown.

Earlier, Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai claimed the mixed doubles title, defeating World No. 5 duo Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China by ‘ 21-16, 21-16’ in the final. Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara were crowned women’s doubles champions after they beat World Championships bronze medallist Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu of China in the final by ‘21-12, 21-13’.