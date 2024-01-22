Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency ‘switches off’ the Moon lander almost three hours post-landing

Nearly three hours after successfully landing on the Moon, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) reported the cessation of the Moon lander’s operations. During this time, JAXA emphasized that a substantial amount of data had been collected during the descent and exploration of the lunar surface.

JAXA stated, “We were able to complete the transmission of technical and image data acquired during the descent and on the lunar surface before the power was switched off… a lot of data has been obtained.” This announcement follows the significant achievement of Japan’s ‘Moon Sniper,’ officially named the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), executing a flawless “soft landing” on the lunar surface on January 19. This milestone positioned Japan as the fifth nation globally to accomplish a lunar landing, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, China, and India, the latter of which recently celebrated its historic soft landing near the Moon’s south pole.

Japan’s SLIM encountered challenges during its mission, particularly with solar cell power generation issues. Despite these hurdles, the mission ultimately triumphed, marking a success after two previous lunar mission setbacks. The ‘Moon Sniper’ mission specifically aimed for a “pinpoint” landing, a formidable task given the Moon’s stronger gravity compared to previous asteroid landings.

The successful execution of the lunar landing by Japan represents a significant contribution to lunar exploration efforts and reinforces the country’s standing in the international space community. The acquisition of substantial data during the mission’s descent and lunar surface exploration holds promise for advancing our understanding of the Moon and its unique features.