Katt Williams called put by Dave Chappelle for dissing other Black comedians

Comedian Dave Chappelle has expressed his displeasure with Katt Williams’ recent actions, particularly his controversial Club Shay Shay interview where he disparaged other Black comedians. Dave addressed the issue during a performance at the Hollywood Improv, questioning why Williams chose to criticize fellow Black comedians while avoiding any negative comments about white comedians.

During his stand-up, Dave Chappelle remarked, “What part of the game is this? He only ethered n****s. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that. Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop.”

Katt Williams had made disparaging remarks about Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, and Steve Harvey, among others, during an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. Chappelle expressed his frustration, questioning why Williams focused on negative aspects and failed to mention any wrongs committed against him personally.

Dave Chappelle criticized Williams for consistently expressing negativity, saying, “Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time: ‘F*** this one, and f*** that one, and f*** this one.’ But, n****, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do anything wrong? Katt didn’t do anything wrong?”

Chappelle continued by alluding to his own struggles, suggesting that if he shared his story, it would be heart-wrenching. He claimed to have lost everything without ever betraying anyone. The comedian concluded by urging Katt Williams to cease such behavior, emphasizing that everyone is striving for better situations and unity.