Know how to unsubscribe unwanted emails from Gmail

Mumbai: Tech giant, Google has recently introduced a new way to make it easier to unsubscribe unwanted emails from the Gmail account- on the web and smartphone. Google has added the unsubscribe button to the hover actions in the thread list which is available on the web.

‘When the unsubscribe button is clicked, Gmail sends HTTP request or an email to the sender to remove your email address from their mailing list, Google wrote in an official blog post.

On the smartphone, the company has moved the unsubscribe button from the ‘three-dot menu’ which appears more prominent in your email – on Android as well as on iOS devices.

These features are available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts on iOS devices and the web will be getting access to the feature soon, as it will be rolling out on Android devices at an extended pace.

Meanwhile, the tech giant has added a new feature in Maps which will let users navigate in tunnels or other satellite dead zones.The company has added support for ‘Bluetooth beacons’ and has rolled out widely on Google Maps for Android. However, the feature is still missing in the iOS version of the app.