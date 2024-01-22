Mamata launches interfaith harmony rally in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee initiated an interfaith harmony rally in Kolkata on Monday, coinciding with the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya later in the day. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, joined by religious leaders from diverse faiths and party members, commenced the ‘Sanghati March’ from Hazra More. Dressed in her distinctive white and blue-bordered cotton sari with a shawl around her neck, Banerjee greeted people along the route with folded hands. Before starting the rally, she performed puja and offered prayers at the renowned Kalighat temple in the city. The rally, led by Banerjee, will visit various places of worship representing different religions, including mosques, churches, and gurdwaras, culminating at Park Circus Maidan with a large gathering.

Banerjee’s move to organize the harmony rally aligns with her earlier criticism of the BJP’s Ram temple event as a “gimmick show before the Lok Sabha polls.” Despite her initial reservations, Mamata Banerjee’s demonstration of interfaith unity aims to foster communal harmony in West Bengal. The rally seeks to underline the state’s commitment to diversity and peaceful coexistence among various religious communities.