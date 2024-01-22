Market capitalisation of 5 of top-10 companies decline by Rs 1.67 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalisation (m-cap) of 5 of the top 10 companies declined by Rs 1,67,936.21 crore last week. Last week, the BSE Sensex fell by 1,144.8 points 1.57 per cent. The NSE and BSE conducted normal trading sessions on January 20.

Top losers in the top-10 pack were HDFC Bank, e Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India. Top gainers in the top-10 pack were ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ITC.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 1,22,163.07 crore to Rs 11,22,662.76 crore. Reliance Industries valuation fell by Rs 18,199.35 crore to Rs 18,35,665.82 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s market valuation declined by Rs 17,845.15 crore to Rs 5,80,184.57 crore and that of TCS declined by Rs 7,720.6 crore to Rs 14,12,613.37 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India dipped Rs 2,008.04 crore to Rs 5,63,589.24 crore.

However, the mcap of LIC jumped Rs 67,456.1 crore to reach Rs 5,92,019.78 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surpassed State Bank of India (SBI) to become the country’s most valued PSU firm by market valuation on Wednesday.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 26,380.94 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 6,31,679.96 crore. The mcap of Infosys climbed Rs 15,170.75 crore to Rs 6,84,305.90 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 3,163.72 crore to Rs 7,07,373.79 crore. ITC’s valuation climbed Rs 2,058.48 crore to Rs 5,84,170.38 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 most valued firms ranking chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, LIC, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India.