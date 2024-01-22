Massive fire breaks out in Dubai

Dubai: A massive fire broke out in the Al Quoz area of Dubai on Monday. The fire was reported near a warehouse in the industrial area. The fire was brought under control by Dubai Civil Defence.

Dubai Civil Defence said that a team of firemen reached the spot in under six minutes. They found the fire was raging on at the warehouse with ‘flammable materials’. They said that the intensity of the blaze was moderate. Commuters could see black clouds of smoke billowing into the sky.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited.